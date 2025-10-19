When the festival of lights sparks Diaspora delight

DENVER: Deepavali, the festival of lights, has evolved over time even for the Indian Diaspora in the US. The quiet at-home celebrations of the 70s and 80s have given way to a louder acceptance, with California Governor Gavin Newsom signing a bill this year, thereby joining New York and New Jersey in declaring the festival as an official state holiday.

A cross-section of NRIs this scribe spoke to, give an overview of how the celebrations are now shining brighter than ever as they have become symbols of belonging and an amalgam of cultures. “The scale of celebrations has become truly widespread,” says Sarada Sankisa from Weddington, North Carolina. “Although many apartment complexes and some cities still prohibit fireworks due to fire hazards, the decision by California and Connecticut schools to declare a holiday marks a significant step forward. Hopefully, it will become a national holiday someday.”

Anila Vemuri, medical practice manager based in New Jersey, adds: “When Americans ask why Indians put up their Christmas lights in October, I respond saying it’s Indian Christmas time! Because kids bring back the information about various cultural holidays, Americans are becoming comfortable with lot of these immigrants-oriented holidays. They are even curious about our gods.”

As for fireworks, she states that because it became legal to have them in New Jersey, “we get to use it twice – once on July 4 (to American Independence Day) and during Deepavali”.

At Raleigh’s Costco, a popular wholesaler, this scribe noticed the allocation of dedicated areas for fireworks purchase. In fact, a social media post shows Costco’s San Francisco outlet lining up sample counters for Deepavali sweets offerings of Kaju Katli, Ras Malai and milk cake.

Oh, one can’t miss the holiday collectible ‘Barbie Diwali Barbie Doll by Anita Dongre Wearing Festival of Lights Look,’ perhaps, competing with the frenzy for Labubu dolls?

In Boston, a resident was disappointed, as “there are no firecrackers here, without which Deepavali is not the same. Due to population density, nobody is allowed to burst firecrackers in Massachusetts. It is business as usual for us as we don’t get a day off”.

Vanitha Suresh, Carnatic vocalist and a product management specialist, residing in Madison, Wisconsin, recalls, “Last year, Governor Tony Evers invited and played host to about 150 NRIs. We had Carnatic music playing at his house. This time, many of us have been invited on October 22 for another such celebration.”

Cities such as Houston, Los Angeles and Washington DC are now known to draw crowds replete with fireworks, food trucks and multicultural performances.

For instance, at Plainsboro library in New Jersey, the vibrant Deepavali celebrations are marked by a tax-deductible 'adopt-a-book-program.' “Each adoption includes a personalised dedication, recognition in our Annual Report, and depending on the donation level, special features like social media recognition, webpage features, or even a plaque on our shelves,” says Plainsboro Tamil school founder Suchitra Srinivas.

“What began as a flicker in a few homes has become a radiant symbol of multi-cultural America. It is now about how beautifully traditions can adapt, endure and illuminate new worlds,” sums up Srinivas, who also is the New Jersey Tamil Sangam president.

‘MADE IN INDIA’ GLOBAL FESTIVAL

· Growing Indian population leading to Indian community organisations and temples hosting Deepavali melas/fairs

· University campuses with South Asian student associations holding cultural extravaganza

· Explosion of Bollywood’s popularity and IT workforce migration influence visibility of Indian culture

· Deepavali celebrations reach US congress, White House and state legislatures

· Indian diyas, décor, sweets now in mainstream stores, reflecting commercial recognition

· Home-made sweets, diyas, family prayers making way for improvised celebrations

· Schools acknowledging the festival in multicultural programmes, assemblies

· Major city landmarks occasionally lit up for Deepavali, signalling acceptance, pride

· Growing fusion festivities, Deepavali-Halloween combination with parties, potlucks, light displays

· Major brands such as Google, Amazon, Macy’s, Target launch Deepavali-centric campaigns

· Corporate America embraces Deepavali via diversity, equity and inclusion programmes

· From Times Square to Silicon valley, Deepavali shines as symbol of identity and inclusivity