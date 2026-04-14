West Asia conflict threatens to push 2.5 million people in India into poverty: UNDP report

The UNDP simulation estimates the impact of the conflict on the Human Development Index (HDI) for countries across the region. It indicates that Iran's HDI could decline by an amount equivalent to roughly one to one and a half years of human development progress.

“India is projected to experience a loss of approximately 0.03–0.12 years of HDI progress, followed by Nepal at around 0.02–0.09 years and Viet Nam at 0.02–0.07 years, while for China, the estimated effects on HDI remain limited in magnitude, ranging roughly 0.01–0.05 years,” it said.

The report notes that among the region’s larger importers, India meets over 90 per cent of its oil needs through imports, sourcing more than 40 per cent of crude imports and 90 per cent of LPG imports from West Asia. Further, West Asian countries supply over 45 per cent of India’s fertiliser imports, while

85 per cent of the country’s domestic urea production depends on imported regasified liquefied natural gas.

The shock of the conflict is also influencing energy choices in several countries. With LNG prices rising, some economies, including India, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam, have increased their reliance on coal-fired power.

On trade and supply chain disruptions, UNDP country-level analysis indicated significant impacts in 25 out of 36 countries through freight surcharges, war-risk insurance premia, route diversions, and delayed delivery of intermediate and consumer goods.

India’s assessment shows that West Asian markets account for 14 per cent of exports and 20.9 per cent of imports, with roughly USD 48 billion in non-oil exports, particularly in basmati rice, tea, gems and jewellery, and apparel. Bangladesh also reports significant disruption as Gulf carriers cancelled flights, shipments from Bangladesh and India were stranded, it said.