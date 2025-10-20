Vietnam's top legislature to pass 53 bills, resolutions at 10th session

HANOI: The 10th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam kicked off here on Monday, with lawmakers expected to pass 53 bills and resolutions, local daily Nhan Dan reported.

The gathering, also the final sitting of the 2021-2026 tenure, will review, discuss and decide on a wide range of issues, including those of strategic importance, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In his opening remarks, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man said this represents the largest number of legislative tasks in the history of NA sessions.

According to the Chairman, the draft laws cover almost all key areas, including many new and rapidly evolving issues and aim to promptly institutionalise the Party's new guidelines and resolutions.

They focus on removing institutional bottlenecks, particularly in the land, investment, planning, construction, environment and energy, he said.

High on the agenda are adjustments to the National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period, personnel matters and feedback on the draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress, according to the report.

The session, lasting 40 working days, will run until December 11, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Vietnam will launch a comprehensive inventory of all state-owned assets across the country starting from January 1, 2026, the local newspaper Nhan Dan (People) has reported.

The move aimed to modernise public asset management and improve fiscal transparency as the country enters a new stage of economic development, according to the report.

The inventory will cover all assets managed by government agencies, public institutions and state-funded infrastructure projects.

The data will serve as a basis for optimising resource allocation, enhancing asset utilisation, and supporting socio-economic development strategies.