US: Texas Supreme Court rules against pregnant woman seeking abortion

TEXAS: The Texas Supreme Court on Monday reversed a lower court's ruling that would have allowed a woman to obtain an abortion under the state's "medical emergency" exception, CNN reported. This comes hours after the woman's attorneys said she had left the state to have the procedure.

The woman, Kate Cox, sought the abortion after learning that her fetus has a fatal condition and doctors told her she could risk her future fertility if she doesn't get the procedure.

Last week, a state judge ruled that Cox, who is 21 weeks pregnant, could terminate her pregnancy, but the Texas Supreme Court temporarily put that ruling on hold on Friday. The Center for Reproductive Rights, which represents Cox, on Monday announced that the 31-year-old mother had left the state to get health care elsewhere, following what the group described as "a week of legal whiplash."

Then, hours later, the state's high court ruled against her. The ruling calls into question whether this decision could deter women in similar situations from seeking a court-authorized abortion.

The center did not disclose more details about Cox's plans, but its statement said Cox received "offers to help her access abortion elsewhere, from Kansas to Colorado to Canada", as per CNN. Cox's attorney said she wants her care "the fastest way" possible.