US navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford in Eastern Mediterranean sea amid Israel-Hamas conflict

TEL AVIV: Amid the Israel conflict with Hamas, US navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier strike group arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, US Central Command said in a press release on Wednesday.

The release added that the forces in the area include the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), with its 8 squadrons of attack and support aircraft, and the Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as well as the Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64), and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80).

In complete support to Israel against Hamas, the US has also moved the U.S. Air Force F-15s, F-16s and A-10s to augment existing fighter squadrons in the region.

"The arrival of these highly capable forces to the region is a strong signal of deterrence should any actor hostile to Israel consider trying to take advantage of this situation," said General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, commander, U.S. Central Command, read the press release.



On October 8, in an official press release from US Department of Defence, US Defence Secretary said, "I have directed the movement of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Eastern Mediterranean. This includes the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as well as the Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64), and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80). We have also taken steps to augment U.S. Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region. The U.S. maintains ready forces globally to further reinforce this deterrence posture if required."

The US Defence secretary had also condemn the Hamas terror attack on Israel saying that he is continuously communicating with Israeli counterpart and assured full support to secure lives of citizens.



He added, "Strengthening our joint force posture, in addition to the materiel support that we will rapidly provide to Israel, underscores the United States' ironclad support for the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli people. My team and I will continue to be in close contact with our Israeli counterparts to ensure they have what they need to protect their citizens and defend themselves against these heinous terrorist attacks."

Over 770 Palestinians have also been killed in the air raids as part of the ongoing counter-offensive. Israel Defense forces say dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck over 200 targets in the Al-Furqan neighborhood--a terrorist hotspot from which Hamas devises and executes their attacks.

This is the 3rd counterstrike in the area during the last 24 hours, in which 450 targets were struck.



The IDF said that the Al Furkan neighborhood serves as a terror-nest for Hamas and from where many activities against Israel are carried out.

The Israel Air Force said it will continue to act powerfully against the infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hamas, which aim terror against Israel, and as part of its offensive the IAF continues extensive waves of attacks in the Gaza Strip.



The IDF also confirmed that the first plane carrying U.S. armaments has since arrived at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel this evening. The IDF said that cooperation between the two militaries, is a key part of ensuring regional security and stability in times of war.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared Hamas with ISIS saying both terror organisations were the same and should be treated as duch.



"We were attacked on Saturday with such barbarism that has not been seen since the Holocaust. Hundreds of people were slaughtered, entire families were murdered in their beds and homes, women were brutally raped and murdered; More than a hundred were kidnapped, including children" said the Israeli Prime Minister in a post on X.

"The scale of this evil has only grown. They forced dozens of children, burned them and executed them. They cut off the heads of soldiers, they murdered the young people who were celebrating at a festival in the wild, they surrounded them with jeeps and shot them into a hole in the ground. We have not seen such barbarism in the entire history of the State of Israel. They are even worse than Daesh (ISIS)- and that's how we should treat them" Netanyahu said.

