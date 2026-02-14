US military strikes another alleged drug boat in Caribbean, killing 3

US Southern Command said on social media that the boat "was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations". It said the strike killed three people. A video linked to the post shows a boat moving through the water before exploding in flames.

Friday's attack raises the death toll from the Trump administration's strikes on alleged drug boats to 133 people in at least 38 attacks carried out since early September in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean.