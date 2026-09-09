US military says it destroyed 5 Iranian oil tankers after missile attacks on Navy warship

It's the latest tit-for-tat retaliation after the US military said it destroyed five Iranian crude oil tankers following two attacks on a US warship by Iran's Revolutionary Guard over the past two days.

US Central Command, when asked about the strikes on the Jordanian airbase, said it had no information to offer.

The Iranian tankers destroyed in the attack were the Kivik, Charminar, Horizon 1 and the Riesco in the Gulf of Oman, Central Command said.

The US military also destroyed the vessel Derya, which was located near Kharg Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Central Command said the crews of the five vessels were told to abandon ship before the attacks.

The strikes come just three days after US forces destroyed three Iranian oil tankers after Iran's Revolutionary Guards tried to attack a US aircraft carrier and destroyer.

Iranian state television also reported the US strikes, saying US forces attacked at least three Iranian oil tankers near the southern port of Jask and near Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf. It said the crews were evacuated.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US will not allow Iran's attacks to go unanswered.