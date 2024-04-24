US military aid will strengthen deterrence against authoritarianism: Taiwan President-elect

TAIPEI: Lauding the recent passage of a USD 8 billion military aid package by the US House of Representatives, Taiwan's President-elect Lai Ching-te asserted that the move will "strengthen deterrence against authoritarianism" and instill confidence in the region, Voice of America reported.

After months of delay, the US Senate successfully passed a USD 95 billion package aimed at providing aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

Alongside the USD 8 billion designated for Taiwan, an additional USD 1.9 billion is earmarked for replenishing US weapons sent to Taiwan and other regional allies, according to the Voice of America.

According to Lai, the bill underscores Washington's "commitment to Taiwan's security," emphasising its role in helping "ensure peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and also boost confidence in the region."

These sentiments were expressed during discussions with a visiting US delegation, which included Representatives Lisa McClain and Dan Kildee from Michigan. The lawmakers' visit to Taiwan aimed to address regional security concerns.

The timing of the delegation's visit holds significance against the backdrop of escalating tensions with China. Beijing's territorial claims over Taiwan, coupled with its demonstrated willingness to employ force, underscore the urgency of bolstering Taiwan's defences. Since Lai's election in January, Beijing has intensified pressure on Taipei, regularly deploying military assets near the island.

Kildee highlighted the importance of the delegation's visit following the House's passage of the aid bill, emphasising its crucial role in ensuring regional security.

During the meeting, McClain said: "Peace is our goal. But to do that, we have to have relationships and we value your relationship. Not only militarily, but economically," McClain said of Taiwan during the visit, Voice of America reported.

The bipartisan effort marks a significant victory for President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats, and Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, who has been a staunch advocate for supporting Ukraine despite increasing reluctance from some within his own party.

The comprehensive package, which now awaits President Biden's signature, bundles together four bills that had previously faced hurdles in both chambers of Congress. This legislative feat follows a rare Saturday session in the House, where nearly USD 61 billion in aid for Ukraine, over USD 26 billion for Israel, and more than USD 8 billion for the Indo-Pacific were approved, according to a CNN report.