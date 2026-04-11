US-Iran talks set to bring together Vance, Iranian officials in Pakistan as ceasefire strains

The ceasefire brokered by Pakistan still faces hurdles in the talks beginning Saturday, as Israel and Hezbollah militants have traded fire along the border of southern Lebanon and Iran has set conditions before negotiations can begin.

The Iranian delegation arrived early Saturday in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who said on X that discussions will only take place if there is an Israeli ceasefire in Lebanon the release of blocked Iranian assets.

Hours earlier, US President Donald Trump wished Vance good luck.

“We'll find out what's going on. They're militarily defeated," Trump said.