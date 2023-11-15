US House approves stopgap spending bill ahead of govt shutdown deadline

WASHONGTON: The US House has passed a stopgap bill just days ahead of a government shutdown deadline, sending it to the Senate for consideration.

The lower chamber on Tuesday approved the short-term funding measure in a 336-95 vote, with Republican conservatives opposing the bill and Democrats joining Republicans to approve the measure, Xinhua news agency reported.

The bill, which cleared the House roughly three days before Friday evening's shutdown deadline, would extend funding for some agencies and programs at current levels until Jan. 19, 2024, and others through February 2.

The legislation marks an early success for Mike Johnson, who was elected House speaker in late October following three weeks of chaos as Republicans struggled to find a replacement after the historical ouster of Kevin McCarthy.

The bill now heads to the Senate, which is expected to pass the continuing resolution as soon as possible.