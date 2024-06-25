US and India: A multiplicative partnership for economic growth

NEW DELHI: The relationship between India and the United States has reached unprecedented heights, according to US envoy to India, Eric Garcetti. Speaking at the Select USA Investment Summit, Garcetti described the relationship as not just 'additive' but 'multiplicative'.

The event underscored the importance of the Indian-American community, which Garcetti hailed as America's most successful immigrant group. He shared that the community now constitutes 1.5% of the US population while contributing 6% of the country's taxes.

Highlighting a landmark investment, Garcetti announced that India's JSW Steel will invest $140 million in Bayton, Texas. This significant move is expected to create over 800 jobs, reinforcing the bilateral economic partnership and symbolizing a new era of two-way investment flows.