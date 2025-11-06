United Nations mission in Afghanistan suspends border services citing denial of work permits to women staff

KABUL: The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has announced that it has suspended all its services for migrants at the Islam Qala border in Herat province due to the restriction on the work of its female staff at this crossing, Tolo News reported.



UNAMA further stated that the majority of returnees from Iran are women and children, and without female staff, it is not possible to deliver necessary services.



In a UN statement, it was noted: "Over 60% of returnees arriving in Islam Qala are women and children and three in ten families returning are headed by women. Without female staff, we cannot collectively serve returning women and children under conditions of dignity and respect."



Meanwhile, several deportees from Iran have voiced concern over dire economic conditions and called for humanitarian aid not to be used as a political tool, as per Tolo News. Abdul Rasul, a deportee from Iran, said, "So far, there has been no attention paid to the migrants, and no assistance has been provided. Winter is approaching, and no one has come to our aid.



" Another deportee, Mohammad Reza, said, "Some people say it's been five to six months since our names were registered, yet no assistance has reached us." A number of citizens and civil society activists emphasise that humanitarian aid must not be politicised.



According to them, Afghan deportees from Iran are in urgent need of assistance, and aid from the United Nations and other humanitarian organisations should immediately resume at the Islam Qala border, as per Tolo News. Seyed Ashraf Sadat, a civil society activist, said, "Relief agencies play a crucial role in facilitating the return process at the Islam Qala border.



They can help address primary needs such as transport and food in the initial phase. Suspending their assistance only increases the vulnerability of returnees." In recent months, the Islam Qala border has seen the return of approximately 1.2 million Afghan migrants from Iran.