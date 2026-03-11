UN warns of higher food prices, cost-of-living if Strait of Hormuz shuts

The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in a report Tuesday that the ongoing military escalation in the region due to the US-Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliation by Tehran has disrupted shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.

The narrow passage carries around a quarter of global seaborne oil trade and significant volumes of liquefied natural gas and fertilisers.

“The resulting ripple effects go far beyond the region, affecting energy markets, maritime transport and global supply chains,” the report said.