UN chief urges G77 to seek financial, climate, technological justice

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for financial, climate and technological justice while addressing the Annual Meeting of Group of 77 (G77) and China as part of the ongoing 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

"Our world is on a knife's edge. Climate chaos is worsening. Conflicts are raging. Human rights are floundering. Inequality and injustice are eroding trust and undermining the social contract of societies. The rights of women and girls are being snuffed out. Entire economies are drowning in debt. The digital divide is fast becoming a gaping chasm. And the Sustainable Development Goals are hanging by a thread," he said on Friday.

The G77 and China have been "the engine driving progress to eradicate poverty, to fight inequalities, to root out injustices in our post-colonial world," he said, adding that "you have been shining a spotlight on the need for fundamental reforms of the multilateral system."

"For 60 years - year in and year out - the G77 plus China has been on the front lines for fairness, equality, justice and solidarity," he noted.

Across a very full agenda, the G77 and China are crucial to building a more just, inclusive and prosperous world, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the secretary-general.

"The G77 was vital in the adoption of the conclusions of the Summit of the Future, but its implementation will not be easy. There will be a lot of resistance. The G77 must be an engine to make sure that what we have achieved in the summit will be translated in effective realities to the benefit of developing countries," he added.

In June, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular news briefing that China always firmly stands with the G77 in safeguarding international fairness and justice and in defending and expanding the common interest of developing countries and countries around the world.

Established in 1964, the G77 is the largest intergovernmental organisation of developing countries in the United Nations. Its name is derived from 77 founding members, but its membership has grown significantly to 134.