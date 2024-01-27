UN chief hopes Israel will 'duly comply' with ICJ ruling on Gaza

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Chief Antonio Guterres said on Saturday that he hopes Israel will "duly comply" with the ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), ordering it to take action to prevent acts of genocide being carried out in war-torn Gaza, the media reported.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary General, told reporters in New York that Guterres had taken note of the orders from the UN's top court, which made the ruling as part of a genocide case brought by South Africa, CNN reported.

In the statement, Guterres reiterated the legally binding nature of ICJ decisions, adding that he trusts "that all parties will duly comply with the Order from the Court".

The UN Chief has repeatedly called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, expressing deep concern about the "unprecedented" number of civilian casualties and the "catastrophic" humanitarian situation in the enclave, CNN reported.

In a rebuke of Israel, the ICJ on Friday said Israel must "take all measures" to limit the death and destruction caused by its campaign in Gaza but stopped short of calling for a ceasefire.

The ICJ's decisions are binding and cannot be appealed, but it has no way of enforcing them, CNN reported.

Israel previously indicated it would not abide by the ruling.