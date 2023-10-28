UN adopts resolution calling for "immediate and sustained humanitarian truce" in Gaza

NEW YORK: The United Nations General Assembly on Friday (local time) adopted a resolution calling for an "immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce" between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Taking to X, the UN News Centre stated, "BREAKING: UN General Assembly ADOPTS resolution on "protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations" on the ongoing Gaza crisis FOR: 120 AGAINST: 14 ABSTAIN: 45."

The Jordanian-led draft resolution has been adopted by the General Assembly, with 120 votes in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions. The 45 nations that abstained from voting on the resolution included Iceland, India, Panama, Lithuania and Greece.

The resolution was adopted during the UN General Assembly's emergency special session on the Israel-Palestine crisis. The UNGA also demanded "continuous, sufficient and unhindered" provision of lifesaving supplies and services for civilians trapped inside the enclave.

The voting at UNGA comes at a time when Israel has announced expanding ground operations in Gaza. However, the Jordan-proposed resolution makes no specific mention of the Hamas terror attacks of 7 October.

Jordan Draft Resolution was backed by 40 countries, including Russia, UAE, in the region by Pakistan, and Bangladesh. It condemned Israel's action, but not the Hamas terror attack, however, the Canada Amendment condemned the Hamas terror attack.

Canada-led amendment to the draft resolution on the Gaza crisis did not pass at the UNGA. It failed to achieve a two-thirds majority. An amendment proposed by Canada "unequivocally rejects and condemns the terrorist attacks by Hamas" in Israel which started on October 7 and the taking of hostages. Meanwhile, Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, said that if Canada was being fair in its amendment it would agree to name Israel as well as Hamas. He stressed that not naming either side was the best choice.

He said, "Israel needs to be named too, if you are to be fair and equitable and just". During the voting on the Canada-led amendment to the draft resolution, 88 voted in favour of the amendment, 55 voted against the amendment and 23 abstained from voting. The nations that voted in favour of the amendment included India, Australia, US, UK, Austria and Ukraine. Ahead of the voting, Jordan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Mahmoud Daifallah Hmoud said that the "urgent need for an immediate ceasefire cannot be overstated."

He stressed that the suffering of the Palestinian people was destined to leave a lasting mark on generations to come. He noted that the "simple yet vital goal" of their resolution "aligns with the very purpose for which the UN was established, peace and compliance with international law."

Canada's Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations Bob Rae said the Assembly is meeting to show Israelis and Palestinians that any life lost is a tragedy. Rae noted that the critical reason for being here has been forgotten.

On October 7, Hamas launched an attack on Israel. He said, "We can see the need for a rapid response."

Ahead of the voting, he said that if the proposed amendment was not adopted, the Assembly would not have recognized one of the world's worst terrorist attacks and "we will all have to live with that failure as the tragedy continues to unfold." He stressed this amendment "names what has to be named."

He stated that the crisis must not spread through the region and reiterated that Canada supports the two-state solution and continues to provide humanitarian aid for Gaza. On Friday, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the military has ramped up airstrikes in the Gaza Strip in the past few hours and will expand activity tonight, The Times of Israel reported.

He said, "The Air Force is striking underground targets very significantly," adding that ground forces will "expand" their activity tonight. For the past two days, IDF infantry forces and tanks have carried out limited raids into the Gaza Strip.

According to Hagari, the IDF will continue to strike Gaza City and surrounding regions in northern Gaza. He renewed his call for Palestinians to relocate to the southern part of the Gaza Strip, according to The Times of Israel report. Hagari said, "We are prepared to defend in all arenas. We are acting in order to protect the security interests of the State of Israel."