Ukraine's president says Russian overnight attack involved over 100 missiles and about 100 drones

KYIV: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday condemned Russia's overnight and early morning barrage on his country as “vile” and said it involved over 100 missiles of various types and about 100 “Shahed” drones.

Ukraine's leader said “some people were killed” and dozens were injured. He also confirmed that Russian attack caused “a lot of damage” to Ukraine's energy sector.

“Like most previous Russian strikes, this one was just as vile, targeting critical civilian infrastructure. Most of our regions — from the Kharkiv region and Kyiv to Odesa and our western regions,” Zelenskyy said.