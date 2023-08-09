Ukraine's counteroffensive happening slower than some had hoped: Zelensky

KIEV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged that his country's counteroffensive against Russia is "happening probably slower" than some had hoped.

Zelensky's remarks featured in a video released by his office on Tuesday which he made during a meeting with Latin American media outlets over the weekend, CNN reported.

"But all of this is secondary. In some places, there are mines, in some places there are technical difficulties, in some places we have been waiting for long. Or there are other complications. We can be discussing it for a long time," Zelensky said.

"The direction of the counteroffensive, what's wrong with it, what we have enough of, what we lack."

The President went on to say that the "counteroffensive is when the army is attacking and not when it is retreating".

"And this is an important and positive moment. And it is Ukraine that has the initiative. It is very difficult to be fighting for such a long time which is obvious. All this is very difficult when you lack this or that equipment. I know it is difficult for us but I definitely know it is more difficult for the Russians," CNN quoted Zelensky as saying in the video.

"While there is fatigue in the eyes of Ukrainians, there is fear in Russians' eyes," the President added.

The primary challenge for Ukrainian forces is the continued difficulty of breaking through Russia’s multi-layered defensive lines in the eastern and southern parts of the country, which are marked by tens of thousands of mines and vast networks of trenches, reports CNN.

Ukrainian forces have incurred staggering losses there, leading Ukrainian commanders to hold back some units to regroup and reduce casualties.