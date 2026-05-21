Ukraine says its drones hit another refinery deep inside Russia as long-range strikes escalate

The drones targeted the Syzran oil refinery, located more than 800 km inside Russia, Zelenskyy said on social media, where he posted a video of the aftermath.

It was not possible to verify the video or independently confirm the attack. The governor of Russia's Samara region, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, said that two people were killed by Ukrainian drones in Syzran but he didn't mention the refinery.

Russia's Astra news outlet said that Ukrainian drones struck the Syzran refinery owned by oil and gas giant Rosneft.