Ukraine says destroys ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Kherson

KYIV: Ukrainian forces destroyed a "significant" ammunition depot near the Russian-occupied port city of Henichesk in the southern region of Kherson, Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, said on Sunday. "Our armed forces dealt a good blow in the morning - and a very loud one - in the village of Rykove, Henichesk district, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region," Bratchuk said in a morning video message on Sunday.

"There was a very significant ammunition depot. It was destroyed." Reuters could not independently verify the information. There was no immediate comment from Russia on the alleged attack.

Ukrainian media posted videos showing a vast plume of smoke rising far on the horizon with sounds of blasts. Rykove is about 20km (12 miles) from Henichesk, a port city along the Sea of Azov in southern Ukraine, which has been occupied by Kremlin forces since the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.