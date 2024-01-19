Ukraine mulls resuming air traffic from Kiev, Lviv

KIEV: Ukraine is considering resuming air traffic from capital Kiev and the western city of Lviv, according to deputy head of the presidential office Rostyslav Shurma.

Ukraine had closed its airspace for civilian aircraft on February 24, 2022, the day that Russia launched its war against Kiev, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We are working very intensively to restore air traffic in Ukraine... We will definitely do our utmost to implement this," Shurma said.

Air traffic is a fundamentally important element of Ukraine's business and investment activities, the official stressed, without giving an estimated timeline for lifting the restrictions for flights in the Ukrainian airspace.

The renewal of air traffic over Ukraine would depend on Ukraine's ability to ensure the physical safety of flights and the decisions of international partners, independent regulators, and insurance companies, Shurma said.