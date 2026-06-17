UK prime minister calls actions of Russian warship reckless but not sinister

The British couple aboard the Bright Future, Jane Kelvey, 68, and her husband Alan, 70, reported that the shots were fired about 20 nautical miles (23 miles, 37 kilometres) south of the Isle of Wight, outside UK territorial waters.

“It was a bit scary,” Jane Kelvey told the i Paper. “I crouched down. I didn't think our safety was in danger. But it was certainly unusual. As we sailed away, we said to each other, what the hell just happened?”

Russia's Defence Ministry said the crew of the frigate tried to contact the yacht when it was seen sailing on a “dangerous course in close proximity to the warship.” It said the ship's crew launched flares and issued sound signals when the yacht did not respond.

“After the distance had closed to 150 metres (500 feet), the frigate's commander decided to fire warning shots across the vessel's bow using small arms,” the ministry said. It said the yacht then changed course and sailed away.