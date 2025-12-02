UK medical team to arrive in B'desh as Zia remains critical; security tightened at hospital

DHAKA: A team of medical experts from the UK will visit Bangladesh to assess the treatment of ailing former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who continues to remain in a critical condition at a private hospital here, her personal physician said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in front of Evercare Hospital, AZM Zahid Hossain said the UK specialists would join the international medical board already supervising Zia's treatment.

"Experts from the UK will come today (Tuesday) to examine her," he said, adding that India, China, the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan have also extended their medical assistance.

Hossain said a medical board comprising doctors from the UK, the US, and Bangladesh is overseeing Zia's care.

A five-member Chinese team arrived on Monday and met the medical board, its head Dr Shahabuddin Talukder told local media earlier.

Hossain reiterated that there was no scope to take the 80-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson abroad at this stage.

"We have made all preparations, but the most important thing to remember is the current condition of the patient and, above all, we do not have any opportunity to do anything that is outside the medical board's recommendations at the moment,” he said.

Hossain said the board was continuously monitoring Zia.

"She is properly receiving the treatment being administered to her. We hope she will recover this time based on the treatment she is receiving and the prayers of the whole nation," said Hossain, also a member of the BNP Standing Committee.

The three-time prime minister was admitted to the private hospital on November 23 after being diagnosed with infections affecting her heart and lungs.

She was moved to the coronary care unit four days later as her complications worsened.

Her condition deteriorated further, and she was placed on ventilation on Sunday night, BNP Vice-Chairman Advocate Ahmed Aazam Khan said on Monday.

Meanwhile, security was tightened around Zia on early Tuesday. Police erected a barricade at the main gate of Evercare Hospital around 2 am, with more than two dozen personnel deployed to regulate patients' movement and reinforce security.

The heightened security followed after the interim government on Monday declared Zia a “very, very important person”, enabling the deployment of the Special Security Force (SSF) for her protection.

Four SSF personnel inspected several sections of the hospital overnight.

Zia is currently staying in a cabin on the fourth floor, where surrounding cabins have been vacated as part of heightened security protocols.

Special prayers for Zia's recovery are being held across Bangladesh, including in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Barishal, Sylhet and Mymensingh, by BNP units and supporters.

Many supporters also took to social media to post prayers and messages wishing her a swift recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep concern over Zia’s health and offered all possible support.

Zia's son and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, in a social media post on Tuesday, expressed gratitude for the “remarkable outpouring of support” and prayers for his mother’s recovery from across Bangladesh and abroad.

"This collective support has been a source of immense strength for all of us. We continue to pray for her recovery and appreciate the unity, compassion, and solidarity shown during this difficult moment," he said.

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told reporters late Monday that Rahman, who has been living in self-exile in London for over a decade, “will return to Bangladesh soon”.