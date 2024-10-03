UK hands over Chagos Islands in Indian Ocean to Mauritius, holds on to military base

LONDON: The UK on Thursday announced a “historic” agreement that will see Britain hand over sovereignty of the remote Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean to Mauritius while it retains the joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia.

The British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) status of the disputed archipelago, made up of around 60 islands, has been in contention for many years and negotiations over its future began under the previous Conservative Party government in 2022. Under the agreement announced this week, the tropical atoll of Diego Garcia – which the West says plays a crucial role in the region's stability and international security – will remain under UK and US jurisdiction for at least the next 99 years.

“This government inherited a situation where the long-term, secure operation of the Diego Garcia military base was under threat, with contested sovereignty and ongoing legal challenges,” said UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

“Today’s agreement secures this vital military base for the future. It will strengthen our role in safeguarding global security, shut down any possibility of the Indian Ocean being used as a dangerous illegal migration route to the UK, as well as guaranteeing our long-term relationship with Mauritius, a close Commonwealth partner,” he said.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the pact struck with Mauritius demonstrates Britain’s commitment to safeguarding global security and averting threats to peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean and wider Indo-Pacific.

It will see Mauritius assume sovereignty over the islands, with the UK authorised to exercise the sovereign rights of Mauritius on Diego Garcia. For the first time in more than 50 years, the status of the base will be undisputed and legally secure, following a political agreement between the UK and Mauritius, the FCDO claimed.

“The agreement underpins the UK’s steadfast duty to keep the country safe, with the operation of the military base unchanged, in an increasingly volatile world,” it noted.

The UK said its agreement is “strongly supported” by international partners including the United States, which has joint operation of the strategic military base.

“Diego Garcia has also seen a small number of vulnerable migrants arrive since 2021, subsequently launching asylum claims. The agreement will shut down any possibility of the Indian Ocean being used as a dangerous illegal migration route to the UK, with Mauritius taking responsibility for any future arrivals,” the FCDO added.

A joint statement issued by the governments of the Republic of Mauritius and the UK on the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia, said, "In resolving all outstanding issues between the United Kingdom and Mauritius, the treaty will open a new chapter in our shared history, one which will continue to be based on mutual respect and trust as close Commonwealth partners committed to the security and prosperity of the Indian Ocean Region. In reaching today’s political agreement, we have enjoyed the full support and assistance of our close partners, the United States of America and the Republic of India."

During his visit to Port Louis in July, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India's support to Mauritius on the issue of the Chagos Archipelago.

“As we look at our deep and enduring relationship, Prime Minister, I would like to again assure you today that on the issue of Chagos, India will continue its consistent support to Mauritius in line with its principal stand on decolonisation and support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations,” Jaishankar said during an event in Port Louis along with Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

The Chagos Archipelago is located approximately 2,200 km northeast of the main Island of Mauritius and about 1,700 km southwest of Thiruvananthapuram.

The political agreement is subject to a treaty and supporting legal instruments being finalised, which the UK said both sides have committed to complete this as quickly as possible.

The islands had been a dependency of Mauritius when it was a French colony, but both were handed to the UK in 1845. Mauritius gained independence from the UK in 1968 and has since claimed the Chagos archipelago as Mauritian.

US President Joe Biden said he applauded the “historic agreement”.

"It is a clear demonstration that through diplomacy and partnership, countries can overcome long-standing historical challenges to reach peaceful and mutually beneficial outcomes," he said.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Mauritius’ Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin said, "3rd October 2024. A day to remember. A day to commemorate full sovereignty of the Republic of Mauritius over the entirety of its territory."