UAE: Nominations open for 2025 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

DUBAI: The nominations are now open for the sixth edition of the 2025 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, an independent global prize recognising efforts to promote human fraternity and solidarity.

Eligible nominators--including government members, heads of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), academics, spiritual leaders, and other influential figures--are invited to submit their nominations through the official website, https://zayedaward.org/, from 3rd June to 1st October 2024.

The award was established in 2019 following the historic meeting in Abu Dhabi between His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, during which the two leaders co-signed the Document on Human Fraternity.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is an independent global award, granted by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity and includes a financial prize of $1 million. It is awarded annually on 4th February, the International Day for Human Fraternity.

The honoree(s) - whose humanitarian efforts and impact follow in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan - are honoured at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi at the Founder's Memorial.

An independent judging committee of experts in peacebuilding and coexistence will review the nominations and select the honoree(s), who will be honoured during a ceremony in February 2025 - coinciding with the UN-recognised International Day of Human Fraternity.