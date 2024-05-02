UAE National Pavilion displays latest defence technologies at Asia Defence Services Exhibition 2024

DUBAI: The National Pavilion of the UAE is participating in the 18th edition of the Defense Services Asia Exhibition - DSA 2024, which runs from May 6 to 9 in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.

The exhibition is considered one of the most important defence events in the region, as it brings together 1,200 international companies specialized in the field of defence and security from more than 60 countries, in order to display the latest products, technologies and solutions in this field.

The national pavilion, which comes with the support of the Ministry of Defense and the Tawazun Council and is organized by the Emirates Defense Companies Council - EDCC, witnesses the participation of many national companies specialized in defence industries and technology, most notably the "Edge" group, the "Caldis" company, and the Advanced Armor Engineering Company, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), Avantgard Company, Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Company, and "Al Jundi" magazine issued by the UAE Ministry of Defense. The pavilion also witnesses the presence of "Capital Events" Company to review the work of the International Defense Exhibition "IDEX 2025".

The UAE National Pavilion displays a wide range of advanced defence products and services, including electronic weapons systems, armoured vehicles, drones, air defence systems, communications, space and satellite systems, and training and simulation.

The country's participation in the 'DSA2024' exhibition confirms its commitment to supporting and enhancing international cooperation in the field of defence and security, by displaying or highlighting the defence products of Emirati companies, exchanging experiences and examining global cooperation opportunities.

Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Defense Companies Council, confirmed that the participation of the national pavilion in the "DSA2024" exhibition comes within the framework of the keenness to achieve international cooperation in the field of defence and security and to learn about the latest technologies in this field, in addition to providing opportunities for members of the Council to Defense companies to enhance partnerships to support the competitive advantages of the UAE defence industries in Asian and global markets.

For her part, Hanadi Mohammed bin Darwish, CEO of Avantgard, said that participating in the 'DSA2024' exhibition within the UAE's national pavilion is an opportunity to gain knowledge and be informed of the latest global technologies, and opens the way for international cooperation in the field of defence and security industries, in addition to building opportunities.

It is noteworthy that the Asia Defence Services Exhibition is considered one of the largest international defence exhibitions in terms of size and number of participants, in addition to being an important platform for displaying the latest technologies, innovations and advanced solutions in the field of defense and security.