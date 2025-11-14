Begin typing your search...
Two Indians held in Nepal for keeping 33 puppies in cramped cage in inhuman conditions
The accused have been identified as Mohamad Guddu, 18, and Mohamad Nasad, 28, both residents of Alamgunj in Bihar's Patna district.
KATHMANDU: Two Indian nationals were arrested in Kathmandu for allegedly keeping 33 puppies in a small cage in inhuman conditions, police said on Friday.
A police team rescued the puppies from a rented shed in the Chaumati area and handed them over to Team Sankalpa Nepal, a non-governmental organisation, for rehabilitation, Nepal Police said in a press release.
The puppies were found confined in a cramped cage in an inhuman manner, the police said.
The duo has been remanded to judicial custody for five days.
