Two Indians held in Nepal for keeping 33 puppies in cramped cage in inhuman conditions

KATHMANDU: Two Indian nationals were arrested in Kathmandu for allegedly keeping 33 puppies in a small cage in inhuman conditions, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Mohamad Guddu, 18, and Mohamad Nasad, 28, both residents of Alamgunj in Bihar's Patna district.

A police team rescued the puppies from a rented shed in the Chaumati area and handed them over to Team Sankalpa Nepal, a non-governmental organisation, for rehabilitation, Nepal Police said in a press release.

The puppies were found confined in a cramped cage in an inhuman manner, the police said.

The duo has been remanded to judicial custody for five days.