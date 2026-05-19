Trump's tough-talk foreign policy hitting wall with Iran as it grips Strait of Hormuz

With the Iran war driving up costs for Americans, Trump's approval rating on the economy has slumped, according to an AP-NORC poll conducted last month, with even Republicans showing less faith in his leadership. For all of Trump's rhetoric, Iran has been unwilling to accept limitations on any of its policies that amount to more than what it conceded during the negotiations for a nuclear deal with world powers during the Obama administration. Trump called it the “worst ever” agreement negotiated by the US and pulled out of it in his first term in 2018.