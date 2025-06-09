Trump's new travel ban takes effect amid escalating tension over immigration enforcement

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's new ban on travel to the US by citizens from 12 mainly African and Middle Eastern countries took effect on Monday.

The new proclamation, which Trump signed on Wednesday, also imposes new travel restrictions on people from seven additional countries who are outside the US and don't have a valid visa.

The new ban does not revoke visas previously issued to people from countries on the list, which include Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The new visa restrictions apply to people from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.