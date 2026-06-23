Trump says Iran's 'respect' key to resolving war

"As long as they respect us, I don't want to use the word fear because that's an inappropriate word, but as long as they respect us, we're not going to have any trouble,” Trump told reporters at his Oval Office on Monday.

Iran effectively closed the strait after the US and Israel attacked on Feb 28, causing fuel prices to skyrocket far beyond the region. The interim agreement to end the war was supposed to reopen the channel. Dozens of ships passed through it over the weekend, even though the main route is still mined and closed.