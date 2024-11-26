Trump announces 25% tariff on Imports from Canada and Mexico

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump has said that he will impose a 25 per cent tariff on every product coming from Canada and Mexico as one of his first actions after assuming office on January 20.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday, he said the tariff would remain in place till the time borders with Mexico and Canada are closed to prevent illegal immigration into the US.

"As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before. Right now, a Caravan coming from Mexico, composed of thousands of people, seems to be unstoppable in its quest to come through our currently Open Border,” Trump said.

"On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders.

"This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country! Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem," he said.

"We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price," Trump said.