Trump admin vows crackdown on Chinese companies 'exploiting' AI models made in US

In a Thursday memo, Michael Kratsios, the president's chief science and technology adviser, accused foreign entities “principally based in China” of engaging in deliberate, industrial-scale campaigns to “distill”, or extract capabilities from, leading AI systems made in the US and “exploiting American expertise and innovation”.

The administration, Kratsios wrote, will work with American AI companies to identify such activities, build defences and find ways to punish offenders.

The memo arrives at a time when China is challenging US dominance in artificial intelligence, an area where the White House says the US must prevail to set global standards and reap economic and military benefits.