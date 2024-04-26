Three Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on ICRC facility in Gaza

GAZA: At least three people were killed during an Israeli attack targeting a facility belonging to the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza City, Palestinian medical sources said on Friday.

The medical sources told Xinhua news agency that "at least three bodies of people were transferred to a local hospital as an Israeli warplane attacked them while they were in a refuge facility belonging to the ICRC."

So far, the ICRC has not commented on the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.