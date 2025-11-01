Thailand’s sky of dreams: Chiang Mai gears up for Yi Peng and Loy Krathong festivals

CHENNAI: As dusk falls over Chiang Mai this November, the skies of northern Thailand will once again turn into a sea of golden light. The much-anticipated Yi Peng and Loy Krathong celebrations, scheduled for November 5 and 6, promise an unforgettable spectacle that blends centuries-old tradition with modern-day wonder.

However, following the passing of Queen Mother Sirikit on October 24, the Thai government has ordered that this year’s celebrations be toned down and remain rooted in tradition. Authorities have also requested that tourists and visitors wear white as a mark of respect during the national mourning period.

Every year, thousands gather by the Ping River and around Chiang Mai’s ancient city moat to take part in what is arguably Thailand’s most picturesque festival. This year, demand is notably higher, with a surge of almost 70 to 80 percent in ticket sales, according to event organisers. DT Next learnt that in recent years, Indian tourists have increasingly been drawn to Thailand’s tranquil attractions. Earlier, the most sought-after destinations were Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket, along with the island tours.

For Yi Peng, hundreds of thousands of paper lanterns (khom loi) are released into the night sky, while the Loy Krathong ritual unfolds on the waterways. Intricately decorated baskets made of banana leaves and flowers, called krathongs, are set afloat as offerings to the water goddess, in gratitude for her blessings and in apology for the pollution caused over the year.

With its blend of spirituality, artistry, and collective joy, Thailand’s Lantern Festivals 2025 promise to be a breathtaking celebration of light, life, and letting go.