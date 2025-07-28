Thailand, Cambodia agree to 'immediate and unconditional' ceasefire, Malaysian PM says

PUTRAJAYA: Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an “immediate and unconditional” ceasefire from midnight to resolve deadly border clashes, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Monday.

Anwar, who chaired the talks as head of the ASEAN regional bloc, said both sides have reached a common understanding to take steps to return to normalcy.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai have agreed to “an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with effect from... midnight of 28 July,” Anwar said as he read out a joint statement.

Hun Manet and Phuntam hailed the outcome of the meeting and shook hands at the conclusion of the brief press conference.