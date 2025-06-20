Thai prime minister visits border with Cambodia after leaked conversation triggers resignation calls

BANGKOK: Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the border with Cambodia on Friday as she faced resignation calls following a leaked phone call between her and Cambodia's former leader discussing recent border tensions.

Paetongtarn travelled to a border town in northeastern Ubon Ratchathani province, near a small contested territory with Cambodia, where a brief confrontation between the two sides on May 28 killed one Cambodian soldier.

A statement from Thailand's Government House said Paetongtarn's visit was aimed at boosting morale among soldiers who are working hard to protect the country's sovereignty and interests.

Several groups of activists said Friday that they would rally next week to demand Paetongtarn's resignation.

Cambodia's Senate President Hun Sen on Wednesday released a 17-minute recording of a conversation with Paetongtarn. She could be heard telling Hun Sen not to listen to “an opponent” in Thailand. It's believed to be a reference to regional Thai army commander Boonsin Padklang, who had publicly criticised Cambodia over the border dispute.

Before the leak, Paetongtarn had already been criticised for a perceived soft stance toward Cambodia, especially by right-wing nationalists who are longtime foes of her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

During Friday's visit, Paetongtarn was filmed walking alongside Boonsin, the commander of the 2nd army area, who oversees the border area, including the site of the recent clash, in an apparent display of unity between the government and the military.

Thailand's military plays a major role in politics. It has staged 13 coups since Thailand became a constitutional monarchy in 1932.

Paetongtarn's father, Thaksin, was ousted in a coup in 2006, and Thaksin's sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, who became prime minister in 2011, was also toppled by the military in 2014.