Thai alliance to name PM candidate on July 25: Pheu Thai leader
BANGKOK: The eight-party alliance seeking to form Thailand's next government will name its candidate for prime minister on July 25, two days ahead of a parliamentary vote on the premiership, one of its leaders said on Friday.
Pheu Thai party leader Cholanan Srikaew declined to say who the alliance would nominate. He was speaking at a televised press conference with leaders of the alliance.
