Tamas Sulyok takes office as Hungary's new president

BUDAPEST: The inauguration ceremony of Hungary's new President Tamas Sulyok was held here on Sunday in front of the Sandor Palace, the Hungarian President's residence.

The ceremony opened with a military salute, followed by a procession of historical flags and performances, Xinhua news agency reported.

In his inaugural speech, broadcast live on Hungary's public television channel, Sulyok said, "My task and service from now on are different from what I have done before, but the core values remain the same as those to which I have always adhered firmly and faithfully."

"As President of the Republic, the Fundamental Law is the cornerstone, framework, and measure of my work," he added.

Hungarian lawmakers elected Sulyok, then head of the Constitutional Court, as the country's new President on February 26 after his predecessor Katalin Novak stepped down on February 10 following a child abuse pardon scandal.

Born on March 24, 1956 in Kiskunfelegyhaza in southern Hungary, Sulyok boasts a distinguished career in both law and academia. He was elected President of the Constitutional Court in 2016.