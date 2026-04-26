Talks in Pakistan on hold as Iran's top diplomat leaves Islamabad, Trump's envoys are no-show

The US president indicated the ball was now in Iran's court.

“If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!” Trump said on social media.

The negotiations were meant to follow historic face-to-face talks earlier this month between the US, led by Vice President JD Vance, and Iran, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

But Iranian officials have questioned how they can trust the US after its forces started blockading Iranian ports in response to Iran's grip on the Strait of Hormuz.