Taiwan detects 14 Chinese military aircraft, six naval ships around nation

TAIPEI: Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) tracked 14 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 am (local time) on Wednesday, Taiwan News reported.

According to Taiwan's MND, the 14 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, none of them crossed the Taiwan Strait median line or entered the southwest corner of the country's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defence missile systems to monitor the PLA activity, reported Taiwan News.

To date, Taiwam has tracked Chinese military aircraft 72 times and naval vessels 35 times. So far in March, Taiwan has spotted Chinese military aircraft 30 times and naval vessels 14 times.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of grey zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan, according to Taiwan News.

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said that it had detected 21 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 am (local time) on Saturday and 6 am (local time), Taiwan News reported.

According to Taiwan's MND, among the 21 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Chinese drone crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and entered the southwest corner of Taiwan's air defense identification zone.