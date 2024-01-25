Sri Lanka's Parliament passes bill to regulate online content

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Parliament has passed a bill to regulate online content, Al Jazeera reported.

This has sparked criticism from rights groups and opposition politicians that the Sri Lankan government is trying to crack down on dissent and stifle freedom of speech ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections this year.

The measure was passed on Wednesday by a 108-62 vote, the Speaker announced.

Under the Online Safety Bill, content creators deemed to be posting "illegal" material by a five-member commission will be punished with jail sentences. It also holds companies such as Google, Facebook and X accountable for content posted on their platforms, as per Al Jazeera.

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe's government said the bill, presented to the legislature just one day before Wednesday's vote, was aimed at battling cybercrimes, including child abuse, data theft and online fraud.

The country logged 8,000 cybercrimes last year, said Public Security Minister Tiran Alles, who denied that the legislation would impact freedom of speech.

"It is not to suppress the media or the opposition. ... Any complaint will be taken up by the commission, who will be appointed by the president, and they will decide how to act," Minister Alles said, as per Al Jazeera.

The bill was criticised by Human Rights Watch. They warned that members of the Online Safety Commission would have arbitrary powers to "decide what online speech is 'false' or 'harmful', remove content, restrict and prohibit internet access, and prosecute individuals and organisations".

Offences under the bill carry hefty fines and prison sentences of up to five years, the international rights group said.