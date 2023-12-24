Sri Lanka boosts security near churches as Christmas approaches

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan police will provide extra security to churches and other places of worship on Sunday and Monday in view of Christmas, said a spokesman on Sunday.



Speaking to reporters, police media spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said the priests can contact police headquarters for assistance on any security matters, Xinhua News Agency reported.

He said the army has also been deployed near churches for extra security.

According to Thalduwa, security has been beefed up near religious establishments since the Easter Sunday terror attacks in 2019, adding that there is no reason for anyone to be afraid of going to churches for Christmas.

Over 260 were killed in the 2019 blasts which targeted three churches and three luxury hotels in the island country.