Special court doesn't allow media coverage of cypher case

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, a special court has issued a ban on media coverage of the ongoing cypher case proceedings, directing strict adherence to the order across print, electronic, and social media platforms, ARY News reported. The decision, stemming from the official secret act, emphasises the need for confidentiality in handling the cypher case.

The court has specifically directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to ensure the effective implementation of the media blackout order and to take action against any violations.

Furthermore, the families of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi have been conditionally allowed to attend the court hearings. This ruling comes after the special court approved the in-camera hearing plea for the bail application in the cypher case filed by both Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, ARY News reported.

During the next in-camera hearing of the cypher case, family members will have limited access to the courtroom. However, the special court has adjourned the hearing until tomorrow. The cypher case, initiated with the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act, involves serious allegations against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The FIR, lodged based on the complaint of the Home Secretary, also implicates former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar. According to the FIR, action is anticipated against Azam Khan and Asad Umar, as authorities have concluded their involvement in the misuse of classified documents.

The report alleges that a conspiracy was orchestrated by Khan and Qureshi to exploit the contents of the diplomatic cypher for malicious purposes, endangering state interests. The report claimed that former prime minister asked Azam Khan - the then principal secretary - to "manipulate the contents of cypher". "The former premier deliberately kept the copy of diplomatic cypher, which was sent to the PM office", it added, ARY News reported.