"So happy for men in blue": Japanese envoy congratulates Team India on winning ICC T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI: Japan's Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, congratulated Team India for winning the T20 World Cup title after defeating South Africa in the final on Saturday. He expressed happiness for the men in blue. In a post on X, Hiroshi Suzuki stated, "Heartfelt congratulations to #TeamIndia!!!!! So happy for the men in blue !!! Long wait of 17 years is finally over."

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat Kohli (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game.

A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs. Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each. In the run chase of 177 runs, South Africa was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/20), Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought. Thousands of Indian team's fans rushed to the streets to celebrate just after the "Men in Blue" clinched victory in a thrilling final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 by beating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday.