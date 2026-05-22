Sindh's transgender job quota stalled by humiliating gender verification rules

According to The Express Tribune, the quota policy was introduced through the Sindh Civil Servants Amendment Bill passed in July 2022, reserving 0.5 per cent of government jobs up to Grade 15 for transgender individuals. However, the law also mandates certification from a standing medical board before applicants can qualify for recruitment.

Members of the transgender community have strongly criticised the condition, calling it degrading and discriminatory. Karachi-based transgender rights activist and Gender Interactive Alliance Operations Manager Zehrish Khanzadi questioned why transgender applicants are subjected to medical scrutiny while male and female candidates are not required to prove their gender identities for public sector employment.