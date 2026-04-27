Sikh man assaulted, told to "get out of my country" in Canada

The incident took place on April 22 in Woodstock, Ontario, and the youth is facing multiple charges for his actions, the Woodstock Police said in a statement.

The attack happened when the elderly man was walking along a sidewalk when he was approached by a youth who shoved him, it said.

Police said that the youth targeted the victim based on his ethnicity and yelled racially charged comments and obscenities. The victim was not physically injured, it added.

The investigation determined that the youth unprovokedly assaulted the man.