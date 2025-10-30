Salma Dam 'perfect example' of India-Afghan cooperation on water matters: MEA

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday highlighted its ongoing cooperation with Afghanistan on water matters, calling the Salma Dam as a "perfect example" of this long-lasting partnership between the two nations.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal recalled Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi's recent visit to India, stating that the joint statement mentioned India's readiness to support Afghanistan's efforts towards sustainable management of water resources including hydro-electric projects.

"We had the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan. He visited India recently as part of the visit, we had issued a joint statement between both countries. This particular joint statement clearly emphasises that India stands ready to support all efforts of Afghanistan that are directed towards sustainable management of water resources including hydro-electric projects," Jaiswal said in response to a question on whether India will consider funding construction of a dam in the Kunar province.

"You also would know that, between the two countries, there has been a long history of cooperation on water matters. The Salma Dam for example is a perfect example of this cooperation which is today called India-Afghanistan friendship dam," he added.

Jaiswal's statement comes after Kabul recently announced its plans to build dams on the Kunar river "as soon as possible", a move which is likely to create unease in Islamabad.

In a statement shared on X, Taliban's Deputy Information Minister Muhajer Farahi stated, "His Eminence Amir al-Mu'mineen, (referring to Taliban Supreme Leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada), has instructed the Ministry of Water and Energy to begin construction of dams on the Kunar River as soon as possible and to sign contracts with domestic companies and not wait for foreign companies."

The Chitral River, also known in Afghanistan as the Kunar River, is a 480-kilometre-long river in northern Pakistan and eastern Afghanistan. It originates from the Chiantar glacier, located at the border of Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral in Pakistan. At Arandu, it enters Afghanistan, where it is called the Kunar River. It later merges with the Kabul River in Nangahar Province of Afghanistan. The river system is fed by melting glaciers and snow of the Hindu Kush mountains.

On October 10, India and Afghanistan underscored the importance of sustainable water management and agreed to cooperate on hydroelectric projects with a view to addressing energy needs of Kabul.

The joint statement released following talks between External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Afghan counterpart Muttaqi stated, "Appreciating India’s assistance in construction and maintenance of India-Afghanistan Friendship Dam (Salma Dam) in Herat, both sides also underscored the importance of sustainable water management and agreed to cooperate on hydroelectric projects with a view to addressing Afghanistan’s energy needs and support its agricultural development."