Russia-US relations won't improve for decades: Dmitry Medvedev

MOSCOW: Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev Thursday said that Russia-US ties will not improve in the coming years and even decades.

In an interview to the local media, Dmitry Medvedev said that his current position allows him to speak more categorically and openly than during other periods, Xinhua news agency reported.

Both countries will not be able to develop normal ties in the upcoming years after what has happened, no matter who is in power in Washington, Dmitry Medvedev said.

He reiterated that Moscow had never refused to negotiate with Kiev as it is Ukraine that forbids talks, but attempts made by Western countries to steer Ukraine in this direction have remained unsuccessful.

Russia's preconditions for such negotiations would be "the recognition of the results of the special military operation," he said, adding that Ukraine is trying to delay the negotiation process fearing immediate defeat.