NEW DELHI: After the Ukraine developed new drone strike strategy, the Russians have respond by reinforcing their defense and reconnaissance capabilities, media reports said.

As per the reports the DPR military is working on the Avdeevka Front, a major influx ("in abundance") of FPV attack drones to the UAF in Avdeevka has resulted in new and dangerous tactic being employed by UAF/NATO drone operators against DPR/RF soldiers.

“The high volume of attack drones delivered to the remaining UAF Special Forces and Western mercenaries in Avdeevka now allow them to launch hunter/killer drones in pairs, a new tactic, which makes them more dangerous and effective,” media reports said.

Reports said that the Russian drones, and the operators, work in close proximity, which allows real time communication between the operators, and much more effective detection and destruction of identified targets by two attack drones instead of one.

“If you have plenty of attack drones, the previous tactic of one recon/observation drone working with one attack drone becomes obsolete, which now appears to be the case,” the media reports said.