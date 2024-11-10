Russia open to hear Trump’s ways to end war

KYIV: Russia is open to hearing President-elect Donald Trump’s proposals on ending the war, an official said, as a Russian drone killed one person and wounded 13 in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa and the EU foreign policy chief held talks in Kyiv on support for Ukraine after the change in US leadership.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow and Washington were “exchanging signals” on Ukraine via “closed channels”.

He did not specify whether the communication was with the current administration or Trump and members of his incoming administration.

Russia is ready to listen to Trump’s proposals on Ukraine provided these were “ideas on how to move forward in the area of settlement, and not in the area of further pumping the Kyiv regime with all kinds of aid”, Ryabkov said on Saturday in an interview with Russian state news agency Interfax.

Doubts are deepening over what Kyiv can expect from a new US administration. Trump has repeatedly taken issue with US aid to Ukraine, made vague vows to end the war and has praised Putin. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, however, reassured Ukraine of support in Kyiv on Saturday.

